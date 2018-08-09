Police recover drugs worth £500,000 in Lossiemouth
- 9 August 2018
Police have recovered drugs valued at more than £560,000 after a raid on a house in Moray.
Officers were taking part in "an intelligence-led operation" at the property in Cromarty Place, Lossiemouth.
They said they found cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cannabis resin.
Two local women, aged 28 and 20, and a 20-year-old man from the Elgin area have been charged. They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court later.