An Aberdeenshire care home has been told it will not be able to operate after 31 August after residents were found tied to chairs with belts.

Those living at Muirhead care home near Alford were also not getting enough food.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court made an interim suspension order, pending a full hearing to consider formal closure.

The Care Inspectorate said residents would be moved to other homes where they would be looked after properly.

It added that care staff from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership would be in Muirhead care home over the weekend, to help ensure residents were cared for.

The home currently looks after 35 residents.

'Distressing conditions'

Chief executive Karen Reid said: "Our last inspection found highly distressing conditions. We saw evidence of vulnerable people being tied to chairs with belts, which is extremely dangerous and unacceptable.

"Residents were not getting enough food. There were not enough staff on hand to help people who really needed support. Some people were not given essential medicines. We found a lack of appreciation as to why these things are so unacceptable."

She added: "I welcome the sheriff court granting an interim suspension order preventing the care home operating after 31 August, pending a full hearing.

"We have made referrals to nursing regulators and the police, and are working closely with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to support residents to move to other care homes where they will be cared for safely and with compassion.

"Most care in Scotland is good or better, but we will not hesitate to address unsatisfactory and weak care wherever we see it. Anyone with a concern can call us on 0345 6009527."

Last week, the directors of the home said it had been committed to providing high-quality care since 1987.

"We were only made aware very recently that the quality of that care was being questioned," they said.

They also said they had given an undertaking to the court that they would provide an action plan to address the issues of concern.