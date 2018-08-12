Divers rescued after getting stranded on rocks at Cove harbour
Two divers have been rescued after becoming stranded on rocks on the outskirts of Aberdeen.
They became tired and tried to get out of the water but were unable to make it to Cove harbour, so pulled themselves on to rocks.
The Aberdeen lifeboat rescued them at about 15:30 on Sunday afternoon.