Man injured after fall at Dunnottar Castle

  • 12 August 2018
Dunnottar Castle Image copyright Stephen McKay/Geograph

A coastguard team and a rescue helicopter have assisted a 63-year-old man who has been injured in a fall at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

The emergency services were alerted at about 17:30 on Sunday.

It is understood the man suffered a leg injury.

