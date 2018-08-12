Man injured after fall at Dunnottar Castle
- 12 August 2018
A coastguard team and a rescue helicopter have assisted a 63-year-old man who has been injured in a fall at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.
The emergency services were alerted at about 17:30 on Sunday.
It is understood the man suffered a leg injury.