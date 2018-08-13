Image copyright James Walker Image caption The Balmedie junction is part of the project

The 7.5-mile (12km) Balmedie to Tipperty section of the new Aberdeen bypass will fully open to traffic on Wednesday, it has been announced.

The £745m, 28-mile (45km) route was given the green light by Scottish ministers in 2009, but was delayed by legal action.

The first main part - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport and infrastructure, said the opening was "very welcome news".

He said: "Every day tens of thousands of drivers will now begin to reap the benefits of this section of new road."