Oil workers on Mariner platform accept new pay offer
- 13 August 2018
Oil workers on a North Sea platform have accepted an improved pay offer.
Members of the Unite and GMB unions on the Mariner voted on the new deal from Aker Solutions.
Unite said 68% of those who took part accepted the offer. The GMB said its figure was 75%.
Unite regional officer John Boland said: "We are pleased that there has been a successful resolution to these negotiations."