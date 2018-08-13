NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Oil workers on Mariner platform accept new pay offer

  • 13 August 2018
Workers not working
Image caption Industrial action previously took place in April

Oil workers on a North Sea platform have accepted an improved pay offer.

Members of the Unite and GMB unions on the Mariner voted on the new deal from Aker Solutions.

Unite said 68% of those who took part accepted the offer. The GMB said its figure was 75%.

Unite regional officer John Boland said: "We are pleased that there has been a successful resolution to these negotiations."

