Image copyright Google

A worker at an Aberdeenshire care home has been charged in connection with an alleged assault involving an elderly resident.

It comes in the wake of inquiries into concerns about Muirhead Care Home in Alford.

Police Scotland said a female had been arrested and charged in connection with what was described as a "minor" assault.

It is understood to have involved a woman in her 90s.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week made an interim suspension order, meaning the home will not be able to operate after 31 August.

Det Insp David Howieson said: "Whilst carrying out enquiries into reported concerns at Muirhead Care Home, an isolated alleged incident was brought to our attention dating back to 17 June.

"A female has subsequently been charged."

He added: "We are continuing to work with our partners including the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire Council in relation to wider concerns raised at the home which I know have attracted much public attention.

"These enquiries are very much ongoing and officers from the enquiry team are in the process of making contact with the residents of the home or their relatives or representatives."