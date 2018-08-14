Image copyright Brian Smith/JASPERIMAGE

A whisky sale in Speyside proved so popular it led to major traffic problems and a road closure.

Genesis Limited Edition bottles priced at £495 went on sale at the Macallan distillery at Craigellachie on Tuesday.

Customers gathered at the site in the early hours, eager to snap up a bottle of the spirit which celebrates the opening of the £140m distillery.

Police Scotland said a section of the B9102 had to be closed as a result for safety reasons.

A distillery spokesperson said: "Despite making customers aware that there would be no access to the site prior to 09:30, people gathered outside in the early hours, causing a local road to become blocked."

The distillery added: "We are grateful to Moray Police for their assistance."

Police had urged motorists to "drive carefully and be patient".

However, many people expressed anger on social media about what had happened.

Others were delighted to have secured a bottle.

The new Macallan distillery opened earlier this year.