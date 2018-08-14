One man has died and four others are receiving treatment after an incident on board a fishing boat at Fraserburgh harbour.

The emergency services were called at about 14:00 after reports of a group of men falling ill .

One man was pronounced dead a short time later. Four other men are being treated in hospital.

Details have not been released but they are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

'Very sad'

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed.

Coastguards said they were asked to assist ambulance and fire crews.

Insp Nick Thom, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time."

An MAIB spokesperson said: "The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is sending inspectors to Fraserburgh following an incident this afternoon involving a fishing vessel."