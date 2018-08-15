A man who died after an incident on a fishing boat in Fraserburgh harbour has been named.

William Ironside, 52, who was from the Aberdeenshire town, was one of five men who fell ill on Tuesday afternoon on the Sunbeam.

The emergency services were called to the boat but he died a short time later.

Four men who received treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have since been released from hospital.

'Very difficult'

No more information about the suspected cause of the incident has been given.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Ironside's family at what will be a very difficult and sad time.

"We are continuing to carry out inquiries in conjunction with other independent agencies, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and also the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course as is the case with all sudden deaths."