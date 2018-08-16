NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man held over Elgin attempted robbery

  • 16 August 2018
Glen Moray Drive Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened in the Glen Moray Drive area

A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery in Elgin.

Police Scotland said officers were alerted to an incident at a shop in the town's Glen Moray Drive area at about 07:15.

The force said a 29-year-old man was later arrested.

He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.

