Boy, 15, arrested over alleged Aberdeen assault
- 16 August 2018
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a girl in Aberdeen.
The incident happened in Donmouth area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Thursday.
It is understood the girl involved was of a similar age to the youth arrested.
Police Scotland said the investigation was at a very early stage.