Image caption The leaflets are entitled 'What comes after Pride'

A council has said it is still to receive a response from a church group which allegedly distributed leaflets which it was claimed could be homophobic.

The leaflets - entitled 'What comes after Pride' and featuring a rainbow flag - appeared to be from the Mustard Seed Chapel International.

Aberdeen City Council wrote to the group last week.

It followed complaints about the distribution in July.

The group meets in Kaimhill School, which is owned by the local authority, in the Garthdee area of the city.

The investigation was launched last month after the leaflets were distributed in Garthdee.

'Upset caused'

The local authority said it had written to the group to highlight the upset the leaflet had caused in the community.

A council spokesman said: "We wrote to the organisation on 9 August highlighting the upset the leaflet had caused in the community and reminding them that ACC upholds its responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010 at all times.

"We explained that our duty to pay due regard to fostering good relations across groups with protected characteristics will influence any decisions we make in accepting let applications for use of council premises.

"To date we have not received a response."

The council's education convener John Wheeler previously said: "Homophobia has no place in Aberdeen."

The church group has been contacted for comment.