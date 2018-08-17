Boy, 15, charged over alleged Aberdeen sexual assault
- 17 August 2018
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Aberdeen.
The incident happened in the Donmouth area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Thursday.
Police said the teenager was arrested and later charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.