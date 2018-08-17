Image copyright Google

An Aberdeen medical practice is to close due to a lack of GPs.

The Rosemount Medical Group, which has about 4,500 patients, will end its contract with NHS Grampian in January.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) said the Rosemount practice had, like many others across the country, found it hard to maintain a full team.

ACHSCP said patients would be kept fully informed of developments over the coming months.

ACHSCP interim chief officer Sally Shaw said: "Like many practices across the country, Rosemount Medical Group has found it challenging to maintain a full practice team.

"The doctors have now made the difficult decision to end their contract with NHS Grampian at the end of January."

She added: "GP services will continue as normal at Rosemount over the next six months. There is no need for patients to change their practice at this time.

"Over the coming weeks and months, we will be working to ensure that all of Rosemount's patients continue to have access to general medical services beyond January 2019."

'Difficult decision'

Helen Gregory, Principal GP of Rosemount Medical Group, said: "The partners and staff have enjoyed caring for our patients and their families over the years and so this has been an extremely difficult decision for us.

"Unfortunately we find ourselves in a position of not being able to recruit to GP vacancies and we have two GP retirements in the near future.

"We wish to assure our patients that we will continue to provide high quality care for them until the end of January next year and we thank them for their loyalty."

ACHSCP recently decided to directly run a centre in Torry which was facing similar problems.