Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Glen Moray Drive area on Thursday

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery after an incident in Elgin.

Police Scotland said officers were alerted to an incident at a shop in the town's Glen Moray Drive area at about 07:15 on Thursday.

Shaun Willetts, 29, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with assault and attempted robbery.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.