Asbestos has been found at an Aberdeen school during work to replace windows.

The harmful substance was discovered at Hazlehead Academy.

Aberdeen City Council said corrugated cement panels were removed by a sub-contractor without proper agreement on safe working practices.

The local authority said it was not thought anyone had been put at risk as a result. The school will reopen as planned next week after the summer holidays.

A spokesman said: "Works involving window replacement at Hazlehead Academy are being completed.

"The council is aware that some corrugated cement panels were removed by a sub-contractor without agreement on safe working practises.

"The council were alerted by a member of staff on Tuesday afternoon that work had started and the external contractor was instructed to stop work.

"The council has instructed a specialist licensed contractor to carry out the necessary remedial works.

"The contractor has advised the works were undertaken by operators with correct training and that they do not consider that any person has been placed at risk. The school will reopen next week."

It comes after BBC Scotland revealed earlier this month that asbestos was disturbed during maintenance at Bridge of Don Academy.