Image copyright Gordon Lyon/Aberdeenshire Council Image caption The station was rebuilt following the devastating fire in 2015

A historic railway station in Royal Deeside which was rebuilt after being destroyed by fire will officially reopen on Monday.

The Old Royal Station in Ballater was ravaged by the blaze in May 2015.

Until the 1960s, the B-listed building was the final stopping point for members of the Royal Family heading to Balmoral.

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson will cut a ribbon to mark the completion of the revamped building.

The recreated station building will include a tourist information centre, restaurant, tearoom and public library.

Image copyright Sarah Wilson Image caption The Old Royal Station was destroyed by fire in 2015

Speaking ahead of the event, Provost Howatson said: "I know the community is very much looking forward to the reopening of the station and I'm personally happy to be involved in the culmination of such an important project for the area, which has involved a lot of hard work by a large number of people.

"Once again visitors to Ballater will be able to experience this important part of the town's royal heritage and history, in surroundings which are arguably improved on what went before the devastating fire back in 2015."