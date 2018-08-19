NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police investigation launched near Huntly

  • 19 August 2018

Police officers have started an investigation near Huntly in Aberdeenshire.

They have declined to give any indication of the nature of the operation.

It has been confirmed, however, that an "ongoing investigation" is taking place. The incident is thought to have started late on Saturday.

Police activity has been seen in the Drumdelgie Cottages area of Cairnie.

