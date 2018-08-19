Fordoun boy, 15, dies after becoming ill
A 15-year-old boy has died in what are being described as "unexplained" circumstances.
He had become ill early on Sunday in a house in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire. Police said he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but later died.
Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy at this sad time.
"This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family as our inquiries progress.
"The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."