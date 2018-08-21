Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption Neringa Narusyte (centre) died in the crash

A teenager who admitted causing the death of a 14-year-old girl by driving carelessly on a Moray road has avoided a custodial sentence.

Buckie High School pupil Neringa Narusyte was a passenger in Owen Petrie's car when it crashed on the B9016 near Keith in 2016.

Petrie, 19, of Keith, admitted causing her death by careless driving.

He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for four years.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard he will have to re-sit an extended test of competency when the ban ends.

After her death, third year pupil Neringa's mother Ilona Narusyte said she was a "lovely girl".

The family had moved to the Moray coast several years ago from Lithuania.