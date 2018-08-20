Image copyright Google

NHS Grampian has said it has no plans to close a community hospital in Moray, after concerns were raised about its future.

However, a potential reduction in service at the Fleming Hospital in Aberlour is one of the scenarios that has been given to staff.

It has 15 beds, and provides a range of services such as medical, palliative and respite care.

NHS Grampian said there was no established long-term plan to close it.

Moray MP Douglas Ross had expressed concern about the future of the Fleming Hospital.

Pam Gowans, chief officer for Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, said: "We have real, challenging, staffing situations prevailing across Moray in many of our services, consistent with the rest of the country.

"We are trying to explore how we manage to retain good-quality services within the constraints of staffing and funding.

"Our commitment remains to continue to maintain services, particularly for the elderly, at home or close to home and we will make every endeavour to do so."