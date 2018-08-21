Image caption Alan Cowie was found dead in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen

A woman is to go on trial in Aberdeen in the new year charged with murder.

Sharyn Stewart, 52, is accused of murdering Alan Cowie, 65, at a flat in Aberdeen in January.

Prosecutors claim Mr Cowie was struck with a bottle. The accused is also said to have knocked him to the ground, stood on his neck and restricted his breathing by putting a plastic bag over his head.

A trial date was set for January at the High Court in Edinburgh.

At a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, the accused faced a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes a claim she asked for help to remove Mr Cowie's body, said to be hidden in a rug.

It is further alleged she previously attempted to murder Mr Cowie in April last year.