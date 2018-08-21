Woman to face Aberdeen murder trial in January
A woman is to go on trial in Aberdeen in the new year charged with murder.
Sharyn Stewart, 52, is accused of murdering Alan Cowie, 65, at a flat in Aberdeen in January.
Prosecutors claim Mr Cowie was struck with a bottle. The accused is also said to have knocked him to the ground, stood on his neck and restricted his breathing by putting a plastic bag over his head.
A trial date was set for January at the High Court in Edinburgh.
At a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, the accused faced a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
This includes a claim she asked for help to remove Mr Cowie's body, said to be hidden in a rug.
It is further alleged she previously attempted to murder Mr Cowie in April last year.