Marine accident inspectors have completed the first stage of the investigation into the death of a man on board a vessel at Fraserburgh harbour.

William Ironside, 52, who was from the Aberdeenshire town, was one of five men who fell ill on the Sunbeam last week.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) sent a team of inspectors to the harbour the following day.

They left the site on Tuesday, but the investigation continues.

The MAIB said it could not predict the length of an investigation, but that a full report was normally published within a year.

It said family members of Mr Ironside would be kept updated in the meantime.