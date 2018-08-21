NHS Shetland is considering asking the Scottish government for a loan after overspending by more than 10% this financial year.

The health board has exceeded its budget by £1.2m, which said to be largely due to locum doctor costs.

Officials are projecting a £3m overspend by March next year if the situation is not reversed.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said brokerage could be requested from Holyrood to balance the books.