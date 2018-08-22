Image copyright Lows Image caption It is thought the island sale might suit someone looking for a retreat

Three uninhabited Orkney islands have been put up for sale together.

Offers of more than £200,000 are being sought for Faray, Holm of Faray and Red Holm, which also feature beaches and some derelict properties.

Faray - the largest of the three islands - was last inhabited in the 1940s, when the final residents left.

Selling agent Lows said the sale might appeal to anyone looking to create their own island retreat, or set up holiday accommodation.

Small Scottish islands occasionally come up up for sale but it is rare for three such islands go on the market as one lot.

The trio of islands are situated between the islands of Westray and Eday.

The Lows website says of Faray: "There are a number of ruinous dwelling houses scattered across the island together with a bothy which is housed in the former school.

"The island is mainly to grass and has several beautiful sandy beaches together with rocky shorelines and cliffs.

"There is a wide variety of bird life together with seals along the shoreline."

Faray and Holm of Faray are Sites of Special Scientific Interest and Special Areas of Conservation because of their important breeding and haul-out sites for grey seals.