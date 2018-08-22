Shetland Islands Council approves five-year plan with £15.6m funding gap
22 August 2018
Shetland Islands Council has approved a five-year financial plan with a £15.6m funding gap.
A meeting of the full council saw the medium-term financial plan approved by councillors.
However, there is not yet any agreement on how savings could be made, and it not known how the plan could impact council services.
The plan relies on the council securing £8m in fair ferry funding this year, which has yet to be approved.