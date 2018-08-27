Image copyright Ron Macdonald Image caption Seals are a common site in the Newburgh beach area

Police are investigating after an estimated 1,000 seals disturbed by dog walkers at a nature reserve in Aberdeenshire stampeded towards the water.

The incident happened at Forvie National Nature Reserve near Newburgh at the weekend.

The nature reserve is a protected area, and signs warn people not to get too close to the mammals.

It is believed the seals did not return back to the beach for some time.

The Ythan Seal Watch group described it as a "very serious disturbance".

In a statement, the organisation said: "This is now with Police Scotland to investigate.

"We work to prevent the seals being disturbed in the first place."