Plans have been announced to create a new centre for child and adolescent mental health services in Aberdeen.

It follows the Scottish government granting £1m to support the NHS Grampian redevelopment of the former Links Unit at the City Hospital to house the new facility.

Services are currently split over three sites but this new centre will bring all staff under one roof.

Clinical director Dr Lynne Taylor said a new single site was crucial.

Dr Taylor explained: "The new single site will allow children to see the same clinical team, and access the support they need, throughout their treatment irrespective of their age or where they live.

"The new building also allows us the space to recruit additional staff which is very much needed to help us more effectively meet rising demand."