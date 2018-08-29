Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption It is hoped the new pavilion will be a major tourist attraction

A new Highland Games discovery centre on the site of the annual Braemar Gathering will be named The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion.

The Royal Deeside venue is home to the famous event which is attended by members of the Royal family.

Exhibits at the new pavilion - supported by The Prince's Foundation - include medals and trophies.

The Duke of Rothesay is the title by which Prince Charles is known while in Scotland.

It is hoped the new building at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park will boost tourism.

Image copyright Richard Frew Image caption The Duke of Rothesay has been involved in the project

The Braemar Gathering - which will again be held this Saturday - is seen as the biggest in the Highland Games calendar, and attracts thousands of people.

Queen Victoria first went to the Braemar Gathering in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch has regularly attended.

The annual Highland Games event is held a short distance from the Royals' retreat on the Balmoral estate and is always held on the first Saturday in September.

The Queen first attended the event as a seven-year-old child in 1933.

'Immerse themselves'

Robert Lovie of The Prince's Foundation said: "The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion will offer visitors to Braemar from around the world the opportunity throughout the year to immerse themselves in Highland Games history.

"The collection of artefacts and items is really impressive and is sure to prove a big draw for those with an interest in Highland Games as well as act as an informative resource for those who are not as familiar with traditional highland sports."

The Prince's Foundation was formed as a result of the merger of four of HRH's existing charities.

The new pavilion will also provide a new headquarters for the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

Image caption The Queen and Prince Charles were among those who attended the Braemar Gathering last year

David Geddes, president of the society, said "For the last seven years, we have worked towards developing The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion.

"HRH The Prince of Wales became interested in the project and had a vision of how he wanted the building to look and, through Michael Harris (architectural designer), we have a fantastic new design that I love.

"The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion includes a new office for the society to call home.

"I think it's great for the future of the Highland Games. We have 200 years of history on paper and in photographs, and an archive accessible by the public will house all that. The new pavilion will allow us to tell the world the story of the Braemar Highland Gathering and the wider Highland Games circuit."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Highland Games feature many traditional sports

He added: "I feel The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion will be a major boost to tourism in Deeside.

"It is the type of attraction that is sadly lacking around here and will hopefully attract more people, including coach trips touring the area."