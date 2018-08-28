Offshore dispute between Total and Unite going to Acas
A dispute over working conditions on three North Sea platforms operated by Total will go to the independent arbitration service Acas.
Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms who are members of the Unite union have taken part in several 12 and 24-hour strikes.
Their concerns include a move to a three weeks on and three weeks off rota.
Total has insisted the move is necessary.
A 12-hour stoppage scheduled for Monday has been cancelled to allow talks to take place.