Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have revisited the scene where a missing Peterhead man was last seen a week ago.

Lithuanian Ramunas Spakauskas, 36, was seen at about 08:30 on 23 August in the Bayview Crescent area of the town.

There have been possible later sightings in the Cairntrodlie area of the Aberdeenshire town.

Officers were at the Clerkhill shops and Cairntrodlie areas on Thursday morning in an effort to trace his movements.

Insp Paul McCruden said: "It is so important that members of the public come forward and tell us if they think they have seen Ramunas anytime since Thursday.

"This helps us to build up a picture of Ramunas' movements and will hopefully allow us to trace him and ensure that he is OK."

Mr Spakauskas is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded top with green stripes on the sleeves, dark blue jeans and grey trainers.