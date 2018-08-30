Image copyright Eilidh Fraser Image caption The proposal was written on Curlytop

An udderly-devoted farmer proposed to his girlfriend by writing "will you marry me" on the side of a cow.

Chris Gospel popped the question to Eilidh Fraser by using livestock marker on her favourite cow Curlytop in Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

Mr Gospel went down on one knee after his girlfriend read the message.

He told the BBC Scotland news website when they picked a wedding venue they would have to check the animal policy if planning to feature Curlytop again.

Image copyright Eilidh Fraser Image caption The couple have been together for about three years

Mr Gospel, 30, said: "Curlytop is Eilidh's favourite cow.

"She is around the cows most nights so I managed to write the proposal, and then said we should go down and see her after she got back from work.

"Curlytop came up to us and Eilidh said 'what have you done?'

"Eilidh turned round and I went down on one knee - and she said yes."

His new 30-year-old laboratory worker fiancee - who hand-fed Curlytop and described her as being affectionate ever since - said the proposal came as a "complete surprise".