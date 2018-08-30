Man's body found near Peterhead
- 30 August 2018
A man's body has been found in the Burnside area, just outside Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.
A search had been carried out in Peterhead for 36-year-old Ramunas Spakauskas, who had been reported missing last week.
There are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
There has been no formal identification but the family of Mr Spakauskas have been informed of the development.