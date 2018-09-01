Image copyright Prince's Foundation Image caption The Prince's Foundation has supported the new pavilion

The Queen is to officially open a new Highland Games centre - named after her son the Duke of Rothesay - at Saturday's Braemar Gathering.

The Royal Deeside venue is home to the famous event which is attended annually by members of the Royal family.

Exhibits at the new pavilion include medals and trophies.

It is hoped the new building at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park will boost tourism.

Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption It is hoped the new pavilion will be a tourist draw

The Braemar Gathering traditionally attracts thousands of people, and police have issued a warning about traffic in the area ahead of the event.

Biggest event

The Gathering is seen as the biggest in the Highland Games calendar.

Queen Victoria first went in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch has regularly attended.

The event is held a short distance from the Royals' retreat on the Balmoral estate and is always held on the first Saturday in September.

The Queen first attended the event as a seven-year-old child in 1933.

Image caption The Queen and Prince Charles attended the Braemar Gathering last year

The Duke of Rothesay is the title by which Prince Charles is known while in Scotland.

The new pavilion has been supported by The Prince's Foundation.

It will also provide a new headquarters for the Braemar Royal Highland Society.