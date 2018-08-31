Image copyright Google

A strategy for repairing a pier which is in danger of collapse at Banff Harbour is being devised, Aberdeenshire Council has said.

A section of the North Pier - at the entrance to the harbour below the lighthouse - has been closed.

Its condition has deteriorated since an inspection in May highlighted structural issues.

It is feared the end section of the pier is in danger of collapse, especially in the event of a storm.

The faults identified in May were due to be rectified this summer, but that project has now been postponed, until a more thorough assessment can be made.

Aberdeenshire Council said access to the area had been restricted for safety reasons.