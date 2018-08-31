Body of man recovered from River Esk in Marykirk
- 31 August 2018
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Esk in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the riverbank in the village at about 14:15.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and inquiries were ongoing. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.