Body of man recovered from River Esk in Marykirk

  • 31 August 2018

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Esk in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the riverbank in the village at about 14:15.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and inquiries were ongoing. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

