Biker killed in three-car crash

A biker has died following a collision involving three other cars in Moray.

Police said the accident happened on the A98 Fochaber to Cullen road, near to Deer Park Forest Walk, in Fochabers, at about 18:40 on Thursday.

The crash involved a blue and white Suzuki GSXR motor cycle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Audi A3, and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved before the crash to come forward.

Sgt Peter Henderson said " At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone who saw the incident itself, and has not yet spoken to police to get in contact by calling 101 or Crime Stoppers, and quote incident number 3447 of 31/08/18."