A motorcyclist who died following a collision involving three cars in Moray has been named by police.

Stuart Smith, 35, from Fochabers, was fatally injured in the crash on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road, near to Deer Park Forest Walk at about 18:40 on Friday.

The crash involved a blue and white Suzuki GSXR motor cycle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Audi A3, and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Police are appealing for witnesses.