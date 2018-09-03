Aberdeen primary school wall to be replaced after collapse
- 3 September 2018
A wall at a primary school in Aberdeen is to be replaced after it collapsed.
Parents at Mile End Primary were told that two pupils who were playing on the small wall were left grazed and bruised as a result of the incident.
The low level wall encloses a bin store within the school grounds.
The section of wall involved is to be replaced with wooden cladding.