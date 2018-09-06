Worker taken to hospital after new Aberdeen centre fall
An investigation is under way after a worker was hurt during construction of the replacement for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.
The Event Complex Aberdeen conference, exhibition and entertainment venue is scheduled to open in 2019.
A spokesperson for constructors Robertson said: "One of our sub-contractors was taken to hospital on Tuesday.
"We are conducting an investigation and will report in full to the HSE."
It is understood the worker - believed to be a painter - was injured in a fall.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a man in his 40s was taken to to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
His condition was not known.
A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson (HSE) said: "HSE is aware of the incident and making enquiries."
Plans for the new venue were approved in March 2015.