A major North Sea wind power development off Aberdeen, which was opposed by Donald Trump, is being officially opened by Nicola Sturgeon.

A total of 11 turbines make up the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).

Developed by Swedish energy group Vattenfall, the wind farm generated its first power in July.

Mr Trump battled unsuccessfully in the courts to halt the project before he became US president.

Image caption Donald Trump claimed the turbines would spoil the view from the coast

He argued the development would spoil the view from his Aberdeenshire golf course at Menie.

The 11 turbines are the most powerful in the world with a total generating capacity of 93.2 MW.

It is estimated the wind farm will produce the equivalent of more than 70% of Aberdeen's domestic electricity demand.

The first minister will attend the official opening with Scotland's Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse and representatives from Vattenfall.

The first turbine was installed in April, with 21km of cable forming a connection to a substation at Blackdog.