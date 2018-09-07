Probe after four-year-old girl leaves Portlethen school on own
- 7 September 2018
An investigation has been launched after a young child was able to leave her Aberdeenshire primary school on her own.
The incident - which involved a four-year-old girl - happened at Hillside Primary in Portlethen on Monday.
Aberdeenshire Council said the pupil had left the school grounds unattended but was "found safely shortly afterwards".
The school said its "supervision protocol" was now being reviewed.