Revised offshore offer rejected by members of Unite

  • 11 September 2018
Members of the Unite union working on three offshore platforms operated by Total have rejected a revised pay offer.

Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms have taken part in several 12 and 24-hour strikes.

The concerns include a move to a three-weeks-on and three-weeks-off rota.

Talks with the independent arbitration service Acas were held last month, and the consultative ballot was then held. More Acas talks are planned this week.

