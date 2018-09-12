Image copyright Google Image caption The southbound lane of the A90 was closed to allow accident investigations to take place

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a van in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the collision happened at about 21:25 on Tuesday on the A90, at its junction with an unclassified road leading to Marykirk.

It involved a brown Dacia Duster and a white Ford Transit Connect van.

The 78-year-old driver of the Dacia died at the scene. The 19-year-old man, who was driving the van, was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses.

'Come forward'

Sgt Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with the family and friends of the man who died.

"In order to help piece together what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact us by calling 101 as soon as possible."

The southbound lane of the A90 was closed to allow accident investigations to take place, but has since reopened.