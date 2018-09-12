A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on a beach at Foveran Links near Newburgh at about 20:00 on Tuesday.

Coastguard teams, two lifeboats and a specialist ambulance crew were sent to the scene.

The 32-year-old woman was transferred by Coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her condition is not yet known.

A Coastguard spokesman said rescuers worked well together to find, stabilise and transfer the casualty.