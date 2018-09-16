Man injured by door at car dealership in Aberdeen
- 16 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is understood to have suffered serious injuries at a car dealership in Aberdeen.
The incident, which involved a roller door, happened at Specialist Cars Volkswagon in the city's Craigshaw Crescent just after 09:00 on Saturday.
The man, who is in his 30s, works as a contractor.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.