Death of man near A944 at Sauchen treated as 'unexplained'

  • 17 September 2018

The death of a man whose body was found in Aberdeenshire is being treated as unexplained.

The body of the 65-year-old was discovered in the open near the A944 at Sauchen on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours as police examined the area.

The man's name has not yet been released.