Elgin garden grenade detonated on Lossiemouth beach
- 17 September 2018
A World War Two hand grenade found in a Moray garden has been destroyed in a controlled explosion on a beach.
The grenade was discovered in the Seafield Crescent area of Elgin on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a bomb disposal team from Edinburgh took it to Lossiemouth east beach.
It was detonated on Monday morning.