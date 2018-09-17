NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Elgin garden grenade detonated on Lossiemouth beach

  • 17 September 2018
Grenade Image copyright Police Scotland

A World War Two hand grenade found in a Moray garden has been destroyed in a controlled explosion on a beach.

The grenade was discovered in the Seafield Crescent area of Elgin on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a bomb disposal team from Edinburgh took it to Lossiemouth east beach.

It was detonated on Monday morning.

Related Topics