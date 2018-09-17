More than £22,000 of fines have been issued in the last month to drivers using a new bus gate in Aberdeen.

The new bus gate scheme was introduced as part of a £3.2m refurbishment of Broad Street.

The route is now closed to cars, but can still be used by cyclists as well as buses.

Aberdeen City Council said nearly 400 drivers had been caught breaking the new traffic rules on the recently re-opened road.

Cameras were installed at each end of the bus gate.

The city council said the figures did not take into account any appeals or cancellations.

A spokesman said: "There is signage to indicate part of Broad Street is for local buses and cyclists only and we would strongly advise motorists to be aware of the signage and use alternative routes."